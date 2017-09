FERC Lifts Limit On Construction of $4.2B ETP Pipeline

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday told Energy Transfer Partners LP that it is lifting its ban on certain drilling activities necessary to construct the $4.2 billion Rover Pipeline in Ohio, saying the company has taken steps to ensure that a drilling fluid spill won’t happen again.



After a series of allegations in recent months asserting that ETP had skirted its regulatory responsibility, FERC’s letter provided good news for the company by saying it had taken the necessary steps to respond to its drilling fluid...

