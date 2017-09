DOD Issues Interim Guidance On Transgender Service

Law360, Washington (September 19, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. military service members will no longer be eligible to undergo gender reassignment surgery after March 2018, according to interim guidance from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to Department of Defense officials amid a policy review for implementation of President Donald Trump’s order of a renewed ban on transgender service members.



Although the DOD will revert to medical standards issued in 2010 prohibiting accession of individuals with a “history of gender dysphoria or gender transition” into the military services during the review, current service members will be...

