Priceline Gets Partial Win In IBM Patent Infringement Suit

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday handed a complicated and split ruling to International Business Machines Corp. and several Priceline Group Inc. travel and hospitality websites in IBM’s lawsuit accusing the sites of infringing its patents from the early days of the internet.



U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark granted Priceline in part summary judgment of noninfringement on IBM’s U.S. Patent No. 7,072,849, but denied in part Priceline’s summary judgment bid with respect to IBM Patent No. 5,796,967, in an order whose memorandum opinion was unavailable...

