UK Gov't Backs Plan To Reform Corporate Takeover Process

Law360, London (September 19, 2017, 12:51 PM BST) -- The U.K. government on Tuesday backed plans to reform corporate takeover procedures that call for greater disclosure from bidders and which would give the companies in their crosshairs more time to prepare.



Greg Clark, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, threw his weight behind proposals that would shift power away from companies or investors seeking to make a takeover and toward the firm being pursued.



At issue are plans announced on Tuesday by the independent Takeover Panel, which administers the City Code on Takeovers...

