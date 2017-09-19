UK Gov't Backs Plan To Reform Corporate Takeover Process
Greg Clark, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, threw his weight behind proposals that would shift power away from companies or investors seeking to make a takeover and toward the firm being pursued.
At issue are plans announced on Tuesday by the independent Takeover Panel, which administers the City Code on Takeovers...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login