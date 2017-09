EFH Judge Rethinks $275M Breakup Fee In Nixed NextEra Deal

Law360, Wilmington (September 19, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Delaware bankruptcy judge presiding over the Energy Future Holdings Corp. case said Tuesday he would reconsider his decision to allow a $275 million breakup fee in the now-failed $18 billion NextEra Inc. sale deal, ruling he made a mistake when approving the fee a year ago.



Ruling from the bench in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he “would not have approved” the breakup fee had he known it would have been payable even if utility regulators in EFH’s home state of Texas...

