Migrants Coerced, Denied Rights At US-Mexico Border: Report

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The American Immigration Council published a report Wednesday indicating that immigration authorities regularly fail to inform Mexican migrants at the U.S. southern border of their rights, coerce those in custody and neglect to supply them with their removal documents when they are deported.



The document’s authors told reporters in a press call Wednesday that the alleged violations of U.S. Customs and Border Protection policy span from intimidating migrants into signing repatriation documents they do not understand to neglecting to inform them that they may seek legal...

To view the full article, register now.