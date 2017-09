Post Holdings Inks $1.5B Deal For Bob Evans Farms

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Cereal giant Post Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase the packaged food and food-service businesses of Bob Evans Farms Inc. in a deal worth $1.5 billion, months after the Bob Evans restaurant division sold for $565 million to a private equity buyer.



Post will pay $77 per share for Bob Evans, a 15 percent premium to its 30-day volume weighted average trading price on the Nasdaq, the companies said in a joint statement announcing the agreement. The deal is subject to regulatory...

