Catalent Makes $950M Bid To Buy Cook Pharmica

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Catalent Inc. on Tuesday said had it made a $950 million bid to buy privately held Cook Pharmica LLC in an all-cash deal that would bolster the drug development and delivery company’s position in the expanding biologics development and analytical services market.



Catalent said it will hand over $750 million when the deal closes, which is expected the fourth quarter of this year, and will dole out the remaining $200 million in equal installments over the next four years on the anniversary of the deal closing....

