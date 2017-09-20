Latham Adds Structured Finance Partner From Freshfields

Law360, London (September 20, 2017, 6:42 PM BST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has bolstered its structured finance, insurance and financial technology practices with the hiring for its London office of a finance partner from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP.



Simeon Rudin has joined Latham & Watkins’ finance department in London as counsel, the law firm announced on Monday. In 22 years with Freshfields, Rudin has built up specialist experience advising on strategic equity and structured credit transactions, including margin lending, collar financing and managed buybacks, as well as structured insurance related transactions such as longevity...

