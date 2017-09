Valero Scraps Plains Terminal Deal Targeted By Calif. AG Suit

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Refining giant Valero Energy Corp. said Monday that it was pulling the plug on a subsidiary's proposed acquisition of petroleum storage terminals in the Bay Area owned by Plains All American Pipeline LP, which California Attorney General Xavier Becerra had challenged in federal court as anticompetitive.



Becerra had sued to block Valero Energy Partners LP's purchase of a Plains subsidiary's storage and distribution terminal in Martinez, California, arguing that it would allow Valero to control “the last independently operated gathering line” in the state with available...

