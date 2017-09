Ill. Fights To Keep Citibank From Seeking $1.6M Tax Refund

Law360, Springfield (September 19, 2017, 8:18 PM EDT) -- In a last-ditch effort Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Revenue argued to the state’s Supreme Court that credit card companies should not be eligible to seek tax refunds under Illinois law, something lenders like Citibank dispute in the bank’s quest to get a $1.6 million refund from the state.



Two lower courts have already sided with Citibank in its efforts to be refunded the $1.6 million in Retailers’ Occupation Tax it had paid for customers who did business in Illinois between 2008 and 2009 but then...

