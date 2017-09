EU's Bid For A Global Investment Court Won't Come Easy

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The European Union is taking its landmark investment arbitration reform effort global with a formal bid to launch talks for a multilateral investment court, but resistance from investors and a lack of clarity about political momentum suggests a long and contentious path for Brussels.



Over the past two years, the EU has torn down its traditional investor-state dispute settlement, or ISDS, model of arbitration, in favor of a system that is intended to operate more like a domestic court with a standing roster of judges, more...

