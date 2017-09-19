Senate Approves Trump's Solicitor General Pick

Law360, Washington (September 19, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT) -- The Senate approved President Donald Trump’s pick for his top U.S. Supreme Court advocate Tuesday, confirming onetime Jones Day partner Noel Francisco as solicitor general.



The sharply partisan 50-47 vote advancing Noel Francisco, shown on Capitol Hill in May, is reflective of the largely party-line fight over many of President Donald Trump's nominees to administration posts and federal judgeships. (AP) The sharply partisan 50-47 vote advancing Francisco is reflective of the largely party-line fight over many of Trump’s nominees to administration posts and federal judgeships. Francisco,...

