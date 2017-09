VC Group Sues Over Delay Of Entrepreneur Immigration Rule

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The National Venture Capital Association filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services failed to follow proper procedures when they delayed a rule that would have allowed foreign entrepreneurs to live in the U.S. just a week before it was set to take hold.



NVCA, an organization of venture capital firms, filed its complaint in D.C. federal court, together with two entrepreneurs and two startup companies that say they would have benefited from an Obama-era rule allowing...

To view the full article, register now.