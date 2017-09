Emissions Cheating Played Role In Early Deaths, Study Says

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Excess emissions from diesel cars outfitted with so-called defeat devices to make the cars appear more environmentally friendly than they actually were may have contributed to up to 10,000 premature deaths a year from air pollution in the European Union, according to a study released Monday.



The study, called “Impact of excess NOx emissions from diesel cars on air quality, public health and eutrophication in Europe,” and published in the Environmental Research Letters journal, calculated how those excess nitrogen oxide emissions from light-duty diesel vehicles led...

To view the full article, register now.