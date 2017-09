Alibaba-Backed Best Slashes Proposed IPO To $472.5M

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Chinese logistics company Best Inc. slashed its initial public offering size by nearly half to $472.5 million Tuesday, while noting that an Alibaba-affilated shareholder is interested in buying up to $150 million worth of stock in the IPO, according to a regulatory filing.



Best, under an amended registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, said it now plans to offer 45 million American Depositary shares priced between $10 and $11, a range that would raise $472.5 million if shares priced at midpoint....

