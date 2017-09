Wellstat Wins $56M In Row With Chemo Antidote Sales Partner

Law360, Wilmington (September 19, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Oncology drug developer Wellstat Therapeutics Corp. prevailed in its breach of contract claims against BTG International Inc. on Tuesday when a Delaware Chancery Court judge awarded it $55.8 million in damages on its counterclaims that the distribution and marketing partner didn't properly market its chemotherapy antidote.



Delaware Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster determined that BTG didn’t hold up its end of the deal to market and sell Vistogard, a drug developed by Wellstat to treat toxicity illness in chemotherapy patients, because it didn’t hire enough sales...

