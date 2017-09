NY Court Backs TransCanada's $58M Coverage Win

Law360, Los Angeles (September 19, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT) -- TransCanada Energy USA Inc. is entitled to nearly $58 million in coverage for its costs for property damage and business interruption stemming from the breakdown and temporary loss of a faulty turbine, a New York appellate court affirmed on Tuesday.



In a brief opinion, a panel of the state Appellate Division's First Department spurned Arch Insurance Co. and Ace INA Insurance Co.'s bid to overturn a lower court's ruling granting summary judgment to TransCanada and two subsidiaries. Like the trial court, the appellate panel rejected the...

