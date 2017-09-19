Trump Administration Backs 'Last Chance' ACA Repeal Bill

Law360, Washington (September 19, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The White House started a public push for the latest Affordable Care Act repeal bill Tuesday as the Senate dropped bipartisan reform efforts.



The repeal bill, introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham, center, and others last week, faces a tight procedural deadline and uncertain future as several key Republican senators have so far withheld their support. (AP) The repeal bill, introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Bill Cassidy, R-La., and others last week, faces a tight procedural deadline and uncertain future as several key Republican senators have...

