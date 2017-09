Pat's Steaks Sues Family Member Over Pa. Brand Rights

Law360, Philadelphia (September 19, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Pat’s King of Steaks Inc., the iconic Philadelphia restaurant brand controlled by the grandson of the purported originator of the cheesesteak, sued a family member in state court on Monday, saying she is refusing to concede that she does not have the rights to use the company's name in Pennsylvania.



Pat’s Steaks, which is owned solely by Frank P. Olivieri Sr., is asking the court to declare that his sister, Maria Olivieri, who operated a now-shuttered Pat’s Steaks in Atlantic City, is barred from using the...

