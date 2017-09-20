Trump's 10th Circ. Pick Grilled Over Colo. High Court Dissents

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Tenth Circuit faced down questions from a Senate panel on Wednesday ranging from her stance on state power to employment law.



Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid, the nominee for the Tenth Circuit vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, answered questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee for more than an hour along with nominees to several district courts including a pair of BigLaw partners. While Justice Eid pledged to be a neutral arbiter...

