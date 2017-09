Ex-Worker Cops To Trying To Sell ‘As Seen On TV’ Co. Info

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey-based former employee of a New York company that develops and markets “As Seen on TV” merchandise admitted on Tuesday to his role in a scheme in which he attempted to sell the company’s information to its competitors.



Ralph Mandil pled guilty to a one-count information charging him with engaging in a wire fraud scheme before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti in New Jersey district court, according to documents filed in the federal court docket.



Mandil, who had been employed by a New...

