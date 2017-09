Maine Lab Accuses Chinese University Of Selling Its Mice

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT) -- One of the world’s largest breeders of mice for medical research asked a Maine federal judge on Monday to force arbitration against one of China’s most prestigious universities, accusing it of ripping off its costly research by breeding its mice and selling them for just a fraction of the cost.



Jackson Laboratory said that genetically unique mice sold to Nanjing University for biomedical research were later bred and sold to other third parties, in violation of the contracts the parties signed.



The Maine-based medical laboratory says...

To view the full article, register now.