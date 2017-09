Attys Warn Of Shifting Electronic Searches At Borders

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Government prosecutors and privacy experts told their colleagues Tuesday that increased searches of electronic devices at the border have left the law lagging behind law enforcement practices, and searches prohibited today may become permissible tomorrow as consumers become more accustomed to divulging sensitive personal information.



Addressing attorneys gathered for a lunchtime talk at the Association for Corporate Counsel in Virginia, current and former federal prosecutors, as well as an assistant general counsel at an international security firm, urged attorneys advising clients on traveling internationally to be pragmatic...

