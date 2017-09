D-Link Shakes FTC's Unfairness Claim In Data Security Row

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday trimmed the Federal Trade Commission's closely watched suit accusing D-Link Systems Inc. of failing to adequately secure its connected devices, ruling that the commission had failed to allege any actual consumer injury to support its unfairness claim and that two of its deception claims weren't specific enough.



The FTC in its January complaint had alleged that D-Link violated the unfairness and deception prongs of Section 5 of the FTC Act by neglecting to employ reasonable practices to secure its wireless routers...

