Germany's Knorr-Bremse Kills $694M Takeover Of Swiss Rival

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Germany’s Knorr-Bremse pulled its 5.52 billion Swedish kronor ($694 million) buyout for Swiss brake company Haldex on Tuesday, after failing to secure an extension on the tender offer and seeing pushback from both its target and antitrust regulators.



Knorr-Bremse AG abandoned the deal in light of Haldex AB’s unwillingness to engage after the Swedish Securities Council on Sept. 7 declined Knorr-Bremse’s request to extend the acceptance period of the offer while the German company worked to secure regulatory approval of the deal.



Without the support of...

