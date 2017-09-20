New Group Aims To Protect American IP In Trade Deals

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Trade associations from the entertainment, art, medical and technology industries announced a new partnership Tuesday with a mission to advance creativity and innovation while facing the challenge of enforcing their intellectual property internationally.



The American Creative, Technology & Innovative Organizations Network, also known as ACTION for Trade, aims to build an international market that “rewards innovation and protects creative assets,” initially by ensuring that North American Free Trade Agreement talks favor the enforcement of intellectual property rights because it may set a precedent for trade agreements to...

