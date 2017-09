Global 20: Dechert

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 12:49 PM EDT) -- In the past year, Dechert has provided Brexit-related advice across a spectrum of practice areas, guided WhiteWave Foods through competition issues pertaining to its acquisition by Danone and defended Ecuador against arbitration brought by a ConocoPhillips subsidiary, again earning it a spot on Law360’s Global 20 list.



Dechert



U.S. headcount: 644



Global headcount: 1,002



Total offices: 28



Offices by Region:



North America: 13



Europe: 9



Middle East: 1



Asia-Pacific: 5



The firm has 28 offices spread across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia,...

