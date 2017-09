After Nev. HOA Foreclosures Hobbled, Deutsche Prods Suit

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank asked a Nevada federal judge Tuesday to restart its suit accusing a homeowners association of illegally canceling a mortgage the bank was owed, saying the U.S. Supreme Court’s effective death knell to such foreclosures clears the way for the case to continue.



Deutsche’s motion asks U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon to restart the litigation after the Supreme Court on June 26 refused to take up Bourne Valley v. Wells Fargo, which challenged a Nevada law that allowed foreclosure by homeowners’ associations to wipe...

