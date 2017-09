Italy's €183M Pharma Antitrust Case Gets Boost From EU AG

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Two drugs marketed to treat wildly different conditions may still be competitors under European Union antitrust law if doctors use one off-label for the other ailment, an adviser to the bloc's highest court suggested Thursday in an opinion supporting a €183 million fine against Roche and Novartis.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Novartis AG are trying to toss the penalties, worth about $218 million at current exchange rates, that Italy's antitrust enforcer issued in 2014 over a licensing deal and a subsequent agreement that gave each...

