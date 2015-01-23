NC Bar Gets Suit Over Unauthorized Law Practice Regs Nixed

By Andrew Strickler

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina bar on Tuesday won a legal battle over its authority to regulate the practice of law launched two years ago by a business association looking to give legal advice to members.

In an order dismissing all claims against the state bar, U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs said she was unmoved by arguments from Capital Associated Industries Inc. that its due process rights would be violated through enforcement of prohibitions on nonlegal entities giving legal advice.

Judge Biggs also shot down the nonprofit’s argument...
Case Information

Case Title

CAPITAL ASSOCIATED INDUSTRIES, INC. v. COOPER et al


Case Number

1:15-cv-00083

Court

North Carolina Middle

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Judge

LORETTA C. BIGGS

Date Filed

January 23, 2015

