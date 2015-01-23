NC Bar Gets Suit Over Unauthorized Law Practice Regs Nixed

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina bar on Tuesday won a legal battle over its authority to regulate the practice of law launched two years ago by a business association looking to give legal advice to members.



In an order dismissing all claims against the state bar, U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs said she was unmoved by arguments from Capital Associated Industries Inc. that its due process rights would be violated through enforcement of prohibitions on nonlegal entities giving legal advice.



Judge Biggs also shot down the nonprofit’s argument...

