Irma Claims Total More Than $2B So Far In Florida

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A little more than a week after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida, the state's insurers have received more than 372,000 claims totaling $2.1 billion for a storm that is expected to cost more than $40 billion.



As of 4 p.m. on Monday, insurers had reported $2,168,674,351 in claims to Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation. Of the 372,281 claims made so far, the vast majority — 321,573 — have been for residential properties.



Irma made landfall early on Sept. 10 as a Category 4 hurricane in...

