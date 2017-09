$146M Deal In Aggrenox Pay-For-Delay MDL Gets Initial OK

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Tuesday preliminarily approved a $146 million settlement between direct purchasers and pharmaceutical companies over the drugmakers’ alleged role in a scheme to block generic alternatives to the stroke-prevention drug Aggrenox from coming on the market.



U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill found that the deal, under which each direct buyer will receive a pro rata share of the settlement, is fair, reasonable and adequate for the purposes of preliminary approval.



“The court finds that the proposed settlement ... as set forth...

To view the full article, register now.