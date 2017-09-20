GAO Report May Impact PHMSA Pipeline Safety Inspections

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT) -- Pipeline safety and infrastructure issues have gained attention in recent years due to tight oil resources production, changes in regulations and several high-profile incidents.



On Thursday, Aug. 3, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a new report recommending that the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) document the assumptions and decisions it made in developing its Risk Ranking Index Model (RRIM), which PHMSA uses to determine the frequency of its pipeline inspections. The report also recommends that PHMSA conduct a data-driven evaluation of the...

To view the full article, register now.