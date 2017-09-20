Expert Analysis

GAO Report May Impact PHMSA Pipeline Safety Inspections

By Laura LaValle and Hana Vizcarra September 20, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT) -- Pipeline safety and infrastructure issues have gained attention in recent years due to tight oil resources production, changes in regulations and several high-profile incidents.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a new report recommending that the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) document the assumptions and decisions it made in developing its Risk Ranking Index Model (RRIM), which PHMSA uses to determine the frequency of its pipeline inspections. The report also recommends that PHMSA conduct a data-driven evaluation of the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular