Squire Patton Boggs The Latest To Bump UK First-Year Pay

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP confirmed on Wednesday that it was joining a flurry of firms raising salaries for their United Kingdom attorneys, boosting salaries for those in London and its regional offices alike.



A spokesperson for the international firm confirmed to Law360 Wednesday that newly qualified attorneys in the firm’s London office will see their salaries increase from £62,000 ($83,486.72) to £68,000. In regional U.K. offices in Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, newly qualified attorneys will see their salaries jump from £40,000 to £42,000.



The spokesperson declined...

