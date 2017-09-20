Squire Patton Boggs The Latest To Bump UK First-Year Pay
A spokesperson for the international firm confirmed to Law360 Wednesday that newly qualified attorneys in the firm’s London office will see their salaries increase from £62,000 ($83,486.72) to £68,000. In regional U.K. offices in Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, newly qualified attorneys will see their salaries jump from £40,000 to £42,000.
The spokesperson declined...
