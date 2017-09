US Finds China, India Subsidize Tube Exports, Sets Duties

Law360, Washington (September 21, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has determined that the governments of China and India subsidize mechanical steel tubing in a way that unfairly undercuts American competition, and on Tuesday set preliminary duties of 34.5 and 6 percent for generic exporters from the two nations, respectively.



The preliminary determinations regarding the countervailing duty investigation into cold-drawn tubing of carbon and alloy steel less than a foot wide, which is running parallel to an antidumping probe, found that China and India have given unfair advantages to companies exporting...

