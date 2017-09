Moller-Maersk Ships Off Tanker Unit For $1.17B

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S on Wednesday said it struck a deal to sell its oil tanker business to APMH Invest, a subsidiary of its controlling shareholder, for $1.17 billion, the second deal in a strategy to separate oil and oil-related business from the Copenhagen-based company.



The all-cash deal also comes with a provision that would adjust the purchase price up to $200 million in the event the product tanker market improves, the announcement details.



Moller-Maersk added that proceeds from the deal will be used...

