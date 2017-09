SEIA Say Broke Solar Cos. Lack Plan In Tariff Bid To ITC

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Solar Energy Industries Association blasted Suniva and SolarWord Tuesday for failing to submit a customary plan to regain viability as they ask the International Trade Commission to tax all solar imports, but Suniva responded the same day, saying their hands were tied by bankruptcy court.



SEIA, which says Section 201 tariffs sought by the manufacturers would kneecap the broader U.S. solar industry, said the bankrupt petitioners eschewing the adjustment plan shows “a lack of respect” for ITC process and “inability to devise a genuine plan...

