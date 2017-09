Court Square Leads $270M Digital Marketing Co. Investment

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT) -- System1, a Venice, California-based digital marketing company that provides businesses with targeted internet advertising services, has raked in $270 million from a group of investors led by private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners, according to a statement on Wednesday.



The Court Square-helmed financing round will enable System1 to increase the speed with which it develops products and allow the company to continue hiring more talent, among other purposes. System1, formed in 2013, maintains a data and technology platform that enables the company to evaluate consumer purchasing...

