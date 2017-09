Keurig Green Mountain Seeks Quick Win In Stock-Drop Suit

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Keurig Green Mountain Inc. has urged a Vermont federal court to grant it and its former top officers a quick win in a securities class action that accuses them of misleading the market with a "false growth story," telling the court that the investors behind the suit can't connect their allegations to the losses they claim to have suffered.



The suit alleges that the company, formerly known as Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc., duped investors into believing there was intense demand for its K-Cup products by,...

