DeMaurice Smith Elected To Remain NFL Players Union Chief

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- National Football League Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, a former assistant U.S. attorney and BigLaw partner who led the union through contentious negotiations for its last collective bargaining agreement and a series of federal court cases with the league, has been unanimously reelected by a union selection committee, according to a statement from the union president Tuesday.



Smith, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia and former partner at both Latham & Watkins LLP and Squire Patton Boggs LLP, will remain at...

