Calif. Appeals Court Revives Suit On Taxpayer Standing Issue

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday revived a woman’s case against her city and county over their vehicle impounding procedures, citing a recent decision from the state’s high court in a related dispute that found residents didn’t need to pay property taxes to sue the local government.



In the instant action, the appeals court in August 2014 had upheld a trial court’s judgment dismissing Taylor Dane’s suit accusing the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County of violating due process when they impounded vehicles driven by...

