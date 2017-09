Apple Patent Suit Sent To Calif. Amid Del. ‘Congestion’

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has transferred a patent suit against Apple Inc. from Delaware to the Northern District of California, saying the district where Apple’s headquarters is located is “far more convenient” and noting that judicial vacancies in Delaware are causing “congestion” in its docket.



Judge Mark A. Kearney of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, one of several judges from other districts hearing cases in the District of Delaware while two of its four judgeships are vacant, granted Apple’s motion to transfer the suit by MEC Resources...

