Fla. Pulls License From Nursing Home Where 9 Died After Irma

Law360, Miami (September 20, 2017, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The state of Florida on Wednesday shut down nursing home operations at a Broward County facility under investigation after nine of its residents died during the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, while accusations and litigation continued to build up over the incident.



The emergency suspension order from the Agency for Health Care Administration supercedes a temporary moratorium on new admissions that the agency issued Sept. 13 and comes as a result of a state investigation launched that same day, according to the announcement.



“The action AHCA took...

To view the full article, register now.