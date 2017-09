Coy On Details, Trump Makes Decision On Iran Nuke Deal

Law360, Nashville (September 20, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has decided whether to recertify Iran’s compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal, as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blasted him for his “hateful rhetoric” regarding the deal and, more broadly, Iran.



While informing reporters Wednesday of his decision, which is due Oct. 15, Trump did not specify whether he would certify to Congress that Iran has continued to comply with the deal — and therefore whether the U.S. can pull out of the agreement. He said only, “I’ll let you...

