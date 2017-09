IRS Defends Response In Exxon $1.35B Refund Case

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday hit back at ExxonMobil’s contention that it is taking too long to respond to the oil giant's request to recover administrative penalties it paid after seeking $1.35 billion in tax refunds, for which it later sued, telling a Texas federal court the clock hasn’t yet wound down on the agency’s administrative process.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earlier this month asked for permission to file a supplemental complaint in a refund lawsuit it launched in October 2016. In the initial complaint, Exxon sought...

