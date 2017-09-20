PTAB Finds Wireless Patent Challenged By Arris, HP Invalid

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday nixed a Mobile Telecommunications Technologies LLC wireless communications patent that the company had accused numerous tech giants of infringing, finding that it was obvious as anticipated over prior art.



The board’s final written decision, written by Administrative Patent Judge Meredith C. Petravick, determined that the patent’s system of simultaneously using multiple communications carriers to transmit identical information was taught by prior art. Aruba Networks Inc., HP Inc. and Arris Group Inc. had brought a consolidated challenge to the...

To view the full article, register now.