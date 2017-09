VA Fires DC Center Chief For 2nd Time, Using New Powers

Law360, Nashville (September 20, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has used newly granted powers to fire for the second time the former director of the department's Washington DC VA Medical Center, initially removed after a watchdog report alleging mismanagement but reinstated after challenging his removal, it announced Wednesday.



Brian Hawkins has been fired for his failure to provide effective leadership during his time in charge, the VA said Wednesday. His removal came under new accountability measures signed into law in June, according to the department.



The bill, the Department...

