Other Proof Must Be Weighed In Relatives' Immigration Cases

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled Wednesday that immigration officials must consider secondary evidence and the circumstances of a case to determine whether a petitioner attempting to demonstrate a familial relationship has succeeded when that petitioner submits a birth certificate that is not registered at their time of birth.



In a decision issued Wednesday, the BIA said that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services must take into account additional evidence put forth by Saif Ur Rehman seeking to prove a familial relationship with his U.S. citizen brother,...

