Texas Powerhouse: Baker Botts

Law360, Houston (September 25, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Helping Halliburton exit a hard-fought securities class action with a $100 million settlement, just 2 percent of what disgruntled investors wanted, and guiding MEGlobal on the $4 billion development of a petrochemical plant ranked among the standout actions during a busy year for long-established Texas firm Baker Botts LLP.



More national firms may be moving into the competitive Texas legal market, but the leadership of Houston-based Baker Botts, one of Law360's Texas Powerhouses, sees a bright future in the state where it's maintained its status as...

To view the full article, register now.